Bucks vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 15 best bets from proven model

Two of the best teams in the NBA meet on Thursday at FedEx Forum. The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Memphis Grizzlies for a cross-conference matchup. The Bucks are 20-7 overall and 7-4 on the road, with the Grizzlies Entering at 18-9 overall and 12-2 at home. Desmond Bane (toe) and Danny Green (knee) are out for the Grizzlies, with Vince Williams (hip) listed as questionable. Jrue Holiday (illness) is out for the Bucks.

Tip-off is at 8 pm ET in Memphis. Caesars Sportsbook lists Memphis as the 1.5-point favorite at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227 in the latest Bucks vs. Grizzlies odds.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -1.5

Bucks vs. Grizzlies over/under: 227 points

Bucks vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies -120, Bucks +100

MIL: The Bucks are 4-5-2 against the spread on the road

MEM: The Grizzlies are 10-3-1 against the spread at home

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee is the NBA’s best defensive team this season. The Bucks are holding opponents to only 106.6 points per 100 possessions, No. 1 in the NBA, and opponents are shooting a league-worst 44.5% from the field against Milwaukee. That includes a paltry 50.1% clip on 2-point attempts and a below-average 34.5% clip on 3-point attempts.

Milwaukee is also excellent on the margins, with the Bucks giving up only 20.9 free throw attempts and 21.4 assists per game. Milwaukee is elite on the defensive glass, securing nearly 75% of available defensive rebounds, and the Bucks are allowing only 12.7 second-chance points per game. Opponents generate only 46.2 points in the paint per game against the Bucks, and Milwaukee is adept in transition defense, yielding 12.6 fast break points per contest.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis is a top-10 team on both ends of the floor. The Grizzlies are scoring 3.6 points per 100 possessions more than opponents this season, and Memphis leads the NBA in scoring 57.4 points in the paint per game. The Grizzlies land in the top five in Offensive rebound rate (33.5%), second-chance points (17.0 per game), and fast break points (17.5 per game) this season, illustrating the team’s athleticism and strength.

Memphis is also above-average in both free throw creation (24.3 attempts per game) and assists (25.2 per game), with Milwaukee creating only 12.9 turnovers per contest on defense. The Grizzlies also hold opponents to 45.1% shooting and just 51.4% on 2-point attempts this season, and Memphis is in the top 10 of the NBA in blocked shots (5.8 per game), fast break points allowed (12.5 per game), and points allowed in the paint (47.6 per game).

