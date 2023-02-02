Bucks vs. Clippers odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Feb. 2 predictions from a proven computer model

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 pm ET on Thursday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 34-17 overall and 21-5 at home, while Los Angeles is 29-25 overall and 15-14 on the road. The two Franchises have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings but the Clippers do hold a 6-3-1 edge against the spread during that span, including a 153-119 win as a 3.5-point underdog in their last meeting in April.

However, the Bucks are 27-21 against the spread this season while the Clippers are just 27-27. On Thursday, Milwaukee is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 230.5.

Bucks vs. Clippers spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks vs. Clippers over/under: 230.5 points

Bucks vs. Clippers money line: Milwaukee -180, Los Angeles +152

Featured Game | Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers

What you need to know about the Bucks

It was all tied up 64-64 at the half for the Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, but Milwaukee stepped up in the second half for a 124-115 win. It was another big night for Milwaukee’s power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 18 rebounds.

The two-time NBA MVP is battling a knee injury but is listed as probable for Thursday’s action. He’s averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season. However, the Bucks will be without Serge Ibaka (personal) and Bobby Portis (knee) so their frontcourt depth will be tested.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, even if it wasn’t a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday. Small forward Kawhi Leonard continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 33 points and five assists along with five steals. Norman Powell also contributed 27 points off the bench while Paul George and Ivica Zubac both had double-doubles.

The Clippers have now won six of their last seven games, and Leonard has played in all six victories, averaging 30.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 59.8% from the floor and 48.6% from the 3-point line. They are now up to fourth in the crowded Western Conference standings, but they have little margin for error with only 2.5 games between them and the 11th-place Trail Blazers. John Wall (abdominal) will be out on Thursday while Marcus Morris Sr. (rib) is questionable.

