Bucks vs. 76ers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 18 best bets from proven computer model

Eastern Conference contenders meet at Wells Fargo Center on Friday evening when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Philadelphia 76ers, with Milwaukee bringing an 11-3 record into the game. Philadelphia is 7-7 overall, but the Sixers are 3-1 in the last four games. Jrue Holiday (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Bucks, with Khris Middleton (wrist), Wesley Matthews (hamstring), Pat Connaughton (calf), and Joe Ingles (knee) ruled out. James Harden (foot), Jaden Springer (quad), and Furkan Korkmaz (knee) are out for the Sixers.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee’s defense is tremendous and the numbers reflect that reality. The Bucks lead the NBA in defensive rating, giving up fewer than 105 points per 100 possessions. Milwaukee also sits atop the league in field goal percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed and assists allowed. The Bucks are in the top three of the league in free throw prevention, defensive rebound rate, and blocked shots, with Philadelphia struggling in key areas on offense.

The 76ers are in the bottom five of the NBA in points per game (108.5) with the No. 25 marks in assists and the No. 29 ranking in Offensive rebound rate. With Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 29.9 points on 51.1% from the field to lead the offense, Milwaukee is in a strong position. The Bucks also rank firmly in the top quartile of the NBA in free throw creation and offensive rebound rate.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia’s two-way metrics are strong. The Sixers are in the top five of the NBA in turnover prevention on offense, giving the ball away only 13.2 times per game. Philadelphia is above-average in free throw creation (23.8 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (80.5%), with Joel Embiid playing at an elite level. Embiid has 101 points in the last two games, including a one-of-a-kind effort against Utah with 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots.

On defense, Philadelphia is in the top five in overall efficiency, giving up only 1.09 points per possession. The 76ers lead the NBA in 3-point defense, with opponents shooting only 31.5%, and Philadelphia is in the top eight in steals (8.5 per game) and assists allowed (23.6 per game). Milwaukee is in the bottom five of the NBA in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and free throw percentage.

