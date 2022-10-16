Bucks cut former three-year Duke basketball big man

Despite his 21-point outing in 34 minutes of action during a preseason game on Tuesday, former three-year Duke basketball center Marques Bolden is no longer a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks, who now have only one Blue Devil under contract in returning starter Grayson Allen, waived the 24-year-old Bolden on Saturday, per the NBA player transactions log, as teams work to trim their rosters to 15 players for the start of the regular season later this week.

Unless another team picks him up in the coming days, Bolden will presumably begin the season in the G League, either for Milwaukee’s affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, or the Utah Jazz’s affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars (they currently own his G League returning rights).

