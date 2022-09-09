Bucks could trade for ex-NBA award winner?

The Milwaukee Bucks have been fairly quiet this summer, but it may be time for them to make their move.

Sports Illustrated’s Brett Siegel reported this week that the Bucks are among the possible suitors for former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson. The report adds that the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Toronto Raptors are also interested in trading for Clarkson.

After averaging 16.0 points and 2.5 assists per game off the bench last year, the 30-year-old Clarkson is now a popular trade candidate since the Utah Jazz are in full-on burndown mode. It might not take a whole lot to land Clarkson either since he can become a free agent next offseason if he declines his $14.3 million player option for 2023-24.

Milwaukee did little in free agency besides re-signing their own players (Bobby Portis, Wesley Matthews, and Serge Ibaka, to name a few). That leaves them a bench Creator or two short, a role that Clarkson plays well. Still, the Bucks may have to fend off this potential favorite for Clarkson.