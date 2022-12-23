Bucks at Nets: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Start Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Since their 2-5 start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets (20-12) have gone 18-7 under new head Coach Jacque Vaughn, including their current seven-game winning streak. That is on the line as Brooklyn hosts the Milwaukee Bucks (22-9), who are tops in the Eastern Conference as of Friday. Today’s game represents an opportunity for Brooklyn to fully join the conversation with the top three teams in the conference as genuine contenders and with a win, could find themselves in a position to take over the top spot in the conference in the very near future. Kevin Durant is playing elite basketball right now and will make for a potentially epic Duel with Giannis Antetokounmpo today.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets today:

Game Date: December 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

This season, Durant is averaging 30.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per game on a career-best 67.2% true shooting. Durant is firmly in the MVP race again as he carries Brooklyn up the standings.

In its first seven games before the coaching change, Brooklyn was giving up 120.3 points per game to opponents. Since then, it has dropped that to 109.0 points per game as it is playing like a real contender on both ends of the floor.

On the other side, the Bucks have had one of the best defenses this season, anchored by Brook Lopez in the paint, Jrue Holiday on the Perimeter and Antetokounmpo roaming around cleaning up everything leading to them being the best team in the league through roughly a third of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.