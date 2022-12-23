Bucks at Nets: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Start Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Since their 2-5 start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets (20-12) have gone 18-7 under new head Coach Jacque Vaughn, including their current seven-game winning streak. That is on the line as Brooklyn hosts the Milwaukee Bucks (22-9), who are tops in the Eastern Conference as of Friday. Today’s game represents an opportunity for Brooklyn to fully join the conversation with the top three teams in the conference as genuine contenders and with a win, could find themselves in a position to take over the top spot in the conference in the very near future. Kevin Durant is playing elite basketball right now and will make for a potentially epic Duel with Giannis Antetokounmpo today.

