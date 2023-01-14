Bucks And Heat’s Injury Reports

It’s Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat for the second game in a row.

The Heat defeated the Bucks 108-102 on Thursday night, and Gabe Vincent led the way with 28 points.

For Saturday’s matchup, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time.

The Bucks have ruled out Serge Ibaka and Khris Middleton, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable.

