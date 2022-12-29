Bucks And Bulls Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are facing off at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Bucks will be without NBA Champions Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr., Carlik Jones and Marko Simonovic.

Javonte Green has been upgraded to available.

.

