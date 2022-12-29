Bucks And Bulls Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are facing off at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Bucks will be without NBA Champions Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr., Carlik Jones and Marko Simonovic.

Javonte Green has been upgraded to available.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Wednesday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Bucks will start Carter, Allen, Connaughton, Giannis, Lopez on Wednesday.”

In November, the two teams faced off in Milwaukee, and the Bulls won 118-113.

The Bucks come into the Matchup as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-11 record in 33 games.

They are 2.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Currently, the Bucks are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 5-5 in their last ten games.

As for the Bulls, they are 14-19 in 33 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and coming off a 133-118 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 8-8 in 16 games played outside of Wisconsin, while the Bulls are 7-8 in the 15 games they have hosted at the United Center in Chicago.