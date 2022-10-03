Bucknor, Martin Tally First Goals of Season in Tie Against Indiana

Next Game: at Wisconsin 10/7/2022 | 7:00 PM CT B1G+ October 07 (Fri) / 7:00 PM CT at Badger State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jason Bucknor and Cameron Martin scored their first goals of the season on Sunday (Oct. 2), but the University of Michigan men’s soccer team settled for a 2-2 draw against Indiana at UM Soccer Stadium.

The Wolverines were the first to score on a Bucknor Strike before Indiana (4-2-3, 1-1-2 Big Ten) tied the score in the 65th minute. Michigan used a Martin goal off a Kevin Buca pass in the second half to take its second lead of the match, but the Hoosiers once again tied the score with less than 20 minutes to play. Neither team found the golden goal as Michigan earned one point toward the Big Ten Conference standings.

Offensively, the Wolverines tallied eight shots with three on goal, while the Hoosiers had nine shots with two on goal.

Michigan (3-5-3, 1-2-1 Big Ten) got its offense fired up quickly as it took three shots in the first 13 minutes, including back-to-back shots from Brennan Callow and Bryce Blevins . The Wolverines continued to set the tempo when Blevins took the ball down the left flank and fired it towards the net. The ball bounced off the Keepers gloves to Bucknor, who fired a shot towards the net with virtually no angle for a goal in the 19th minute.

The Wolverine defense did not allow a shot for the Hoosiers until the 22nd minute and only gave up two shots in the first half as Michigan took a 1-0 lead into the Halftime break.

Indiana evened the score in the 65th minute, but Michigan quickly answered. Buca chased down a ball on the right flank and sent a pass into a breaking Martin, who ripped a shot off the inside of the right goal post to give UM a 2-1 advantage in the 66th minute.

The Wolverines held onto the lead until the 82nd minute, when the Hoosiers scored from the right side of the field to tie the score at 2. Neither team was able to generate more offensive pressure as the game came to a close in a draw.

The Wolverines will head to Madison, Wis., for a Friday (Oct. 7) Big Ten Showdown against the Badgers. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm CDT and will be streamed live on B1G+.