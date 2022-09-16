Bucknell Volleyball had a successful weekend

The Bucknell Women’s volleyball team, which is off to its best start in program history, has completed non-league play since competing in the Western New York Invitational this past weekend in Buffalo, NY

To start off the weekend, the Bison fought a tough fight against the University of Buffalo. Catherine Jamison ’24, who was named to the weekend’s All-Tournament Team, led with eight kills and a .571 hitting percentage, and Allie Lopez ’24 led the Bison with four blocks. The Bulls outcompeted the Bison for their first loss of the season (25-21, 25-27, 25-27).

On Saturday, Jamison racked up 31 kills against Canisius and Youngstown. Against Canisius, the junior hit a .440 hitting percentage in the first match, with .333 and .293 over the third and fourth sets. Valentina Feigl ’24 put up a strong performance against Canisius with five block assists, one block Solo and nine kills. The match resulted in a win for the Lady Bison, resulting in a 7–1 record for the season (25-12, 17-25, 25-20, 25-17). In their last match of non-league play, Bucknell won two of five matches against Youngstown, leaving them with a 7-2 start to the season. Jamison, along with Bri Frazilus ’26, scored with double digit kills through the five matches.

“It might not have been the outcome we wanted score wise, but we got some valuable lessons about consistency and perseverance and we learned a lot about our versatility as a team. Overall we are definitely on the right path as we head into the league this upcoming weekend and I’m so excited to see what we can accomplish together as a team,” Lisa Zoch ’23 said.

The Bison will begin league play with a home match against Lehigh on Saturday, Sept. 17.

