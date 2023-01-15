Buckley makes a pair of Eagles and leads the Sony Open

Honolulu — Hayden Buckley started and ended the back nine at Waialae with Eagles Saturday for a second straight 6-under 64, giving him a two-shot lead and creating some separation going into the final round of the Sony Open.

Buckley holed out a wedge from 133 yards on the 10th hole. He finished his day with an approach to 2 feet on the par-5 18th hole.

He was at 15-under 195, and his two-shot lead might have been the biggest surprise in a third round that at one point featured an eight-way tie for the lead.

Even now, Buckley has a long road ahead of him. In his second year on the PGA Tour, he had never had the lead after any round. And five players are within three shots of the lead on a tour where it seems no lead is safe. Only last week, two-time major Champion Collin Morikawa lost a six-shot lead on the back nine at Kapalua.

