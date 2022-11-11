Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-double

Junior forward Zed Key posted his second double-double in as many games, as the Ohio State men’s basketball team downed Charleston Southern 82-56 Thursday at Value City Arena.

Key scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and became the first Buckeye to post a first half double-double since former forward Kaleb Wesson did so Nov. 10, 2019, against UMass Lowell. Graduate guard Isaac Likekele led with four assists, with the team shooting 51.7 percent from the field for the night.

The Buckeyes (2-0) played stout team defense throughout the game, forcing nine turnovers and hauling in 47 rebounds. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh scored 14 points off the bench, with redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing following his 20-point performance Monday scoring 11 points.

There were 12 different Buckeyes who found playing time while junior guard Eugene Brown III missed his second-straight game dealing with a concussion. Graduate guard Sean McNeil stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, six rebounds and a steal.

The Buccaneers (1-1) were led by sophomore guard Claudell Harris Jr., who followed up his 26-point performance opening night with eight points on 4-of-11 shooting. Despite his performance, Charleston Southern shot 33.8 percent from the field on the night.

Redshirt junior guard Tahlik Chavez opened the scoring for the Buccaneers on a mid-range jumpshot for the game’s first basket. However, that would be the only time they held the lead, with the Buckeyes going on a subsequent 23-4 run, going into Halftime with a 46-22 lead.

Ohio State never led by less than 20 points during the second half, despite Charleston Southern shooting an improved 38.2 percent for the frame. The Buccaneers only converted four on 3-point attempts.

McNeil led the Buckeyes with 24 minutes played, while Ohio State shot 26.7 percent from 3-point range. Despite an uneasy game from the free throw line against Robert Morris, the Buckeyes shot 16-of-18 from the Charity stripe.

Ohio State continues its three-game homestand to open the season, welcoming Eastern Illinois Wednesday at Value City Arena at 7 pm