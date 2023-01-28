Buckeyes planting flags in Texas

The Ohio State football team is out looking for new recruits. Buckeye coaches are spending a lot of time and effort in the state of Texas.

The Ohio State football team’s coaches are out on the recruiting trail this week busy at work. Earlier this week we told you about how running backs Coach Tony Alford is looking for a pair of 2024 running backs. Let’s take a look at what the other coaches are up to as they’ve spent a good portion of this week planting flags in the state of Texas.

Justin Frye, the Offensive line Coach traveled to Frisco, Texas to offer a top 200 national Recruit in Max Anderson. Anderson is the 247Sports No. 10 overall Offensive tackle in the class. He holds offers from schools such as Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, and LSU, so getting him to Columbus will be challenging.

The time, however, is now for Justin Frye to prove that he can recruit at a high level. Most of his 2023 class was already in place before he came to Ohio State. The need at Offensive tackle is Massive so being able to Recruit and get a guy like Max Anderson on campus would be huge.

The next man up is Justin Williams from Conroe, Texas. Williams is a four-star linebacker who is the No. 54 overall player in the class. Williams was offered a Scholarship Thursday. Getting a borderline top-50 national Recruit like Willimas would be a major get for Ohio State, especially if they can pull him out of the state of Texas. It’s not unheard of though as they did the same thing back in 2018 with Texas native Baron Browning.

Williams is seen as an Oregon lean, but with this Ohio State offer in hand now, maybe Williams will take a good hard look at the Buckeyes. He also did receive an Alabama offer on Thursday, so Williams has a lot to think about.

Finally, cornerbacks Coach Tim Walton went big game fishing and offered prized 2025 five-star recruit, Devin Sanchez from Houston an offer on Thursday. Sanchez is everything that you look for in a corner with excellent size at standing over 6 feet tall and great agility.

Much like Frye, Walton needs to prove that he can recruit and develop at an Ohio State standard. Getting a player like Sanchez to Columbus would be a great step in that direction. His recruitment won’t be easy as Alabama, Colorado, Auburn, and Georgia are all in on Sanchez. Hopefully, Walton can build a solid relationship and get Sanchez to Columbus this spring or summer for a visit.

There you have it Buckeye fans. The Ohio State coaches are working the state of Texas hard as they try to build the 20204 and 2025 recruiting classes.