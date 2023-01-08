Buckeyes lose Zed Key with shoulder sprain

Ohio State basketball saw a pair of starters get hurt early in the first half against No. 1 Purdue. Buckeyes forward Zed Key left the game early in the first quarter with a shoulder sprain and it was announced by the team that he would not return. Key has suffered from shoulder issues this season. After Ohio State played Duke on Nov. 30, Zey was seen with ice and a wrap around his shoulder.

“Went back too far, nothing too serious,” Key told reporters after the game against Duke. “Just got treatment.”

Sean McNeil appeared to injure his ankle after landing awkwardly after taking a shot at the top of the three-point line. They returned to the court towards the end of the first half.

Ohio State started the season unranked but has gone in and out of the rankings since. The Buckeyes are currently ranked 24th and were as high as No. 23 in the AP Poll this season. Purdue remains the top-ranked team in the country, but are expected to drop next week after suffering its first loss of the season on Monday to Rutgers

The Buckeyes came into the Matchup with Purdue having won their last three games. Ohio State is coming off a 73-57 win over Northwestern in which McNeil scored 15 points on just eight shots. Key scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Brice Sensabaugh chipped in an 18-point, eight-rebound showing.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for this Northwestern team,” Ohio State Coach Chris Holtman said after the win last week. “You win on the road at Michigan State, you’re a good team. Chris (Collins) does a fantastic job. It’s a hard place to play and when we see them again in early February people will see (how good they are).

“I just thought it was as good a defensive effort as we’ve had in a few years and our guys deserve credit for that. I thought the Loyola game we played in the NCAA Tournament (last March) was up there.”