Buckeyes could go with a multi-guard lineup

The Ohio State basketball team has one of the Deepest rosters they’ve had in the five years under Chris Holtmann. They have a lot of guys that can do many different things on the basketball court. The Buckeyes’ depth could allow them to go with a multi-point guard look this season.

During many scrimmages I watched at the Ohio State basketball team’s practice, I saw three different guys bring the ball up the floor: Bruce Thornton, Justice Sueing, and Isaac Likekele. Each of these guys is more than capable of getting the Buckeyes into their Offensive sets. They can handle pressure, and they didn’t turn the ball over much in the scrimmages.

After the practice during a Q&A session, I asked Holtmann if a three-guard lineup of Sueing, Thornton, and Likekele on the court together could be utilized during the season.

“Yeah I definitely think we’ll have a three-guard look. I think the strength of our team right now, if you were to ask me, would be the depth of our versatility in the middle of our lineup. Obviously Justice (Sueing) is critical for that because he provides a multi-dimensional piece offensively and defensively. But there’s no question that we’ll play with a multi-guard lineup, even more so than what we played in the past.”

The Buckeyes would like to play at a faster pace on offense this season. Having a multi-guard lineup would allow them to play at a faster pace. It’s uncertain who their go-to scoring option will be after losing EJ Liddell and Malaki Branham to the NBA Draft. With the top-scoring Threat still in question, playing at a faster pace with multiple guards on the floor can be very effective. Plus, the depth at the guard position is a huge advantage when starting a fast break and scoring points in transition.

This Ohio State basketball team has a wide variety of experience, size, and talent on its roster, especially at the guard position. Improving at the guard position was a top priority coming into this season for the Buckeyes. The depth within their guards will help this team have a great year.

Get familiar with Graduate transfer Isaac “Ice” Likekele and freshman Bruce Thornton. We will see those two along with Justice Sueing on the floor a lot together in the 2022-23 season.