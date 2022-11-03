Buckeye Sisters reunite with Missouri volleyball | Mizzou Sports
Before every match, Riley Buckley is out at center court in the Hearnes Center practicing her passes. She leaps up into the air, arms extended, meeting and Guiding the ball with a gentle touch before she sends it behind her, in front of her, to the side of her — every conceivable angle that she might have to work with in the match ahead.
Standing next to her is her sister Skylar, who shakes balls and chats with her lifelong teammate.
When the rest of the Tigers emerged from the locker room, the Buckley Sisters joined in the same ritual of pregame exercises. They warm up with their dynamic series from the end lines, then bring out colorful resistance bands to stretch out their muscles and prepare for the strain of the match to come.
As each of the players break off with a partner for peppering, the Sisters line up on opposite sides of the court and continue their joint preparation.
Chemistry— probably the most essential part of a Rebuilding Collegiate program— hasn’t been in short supply for Missouri. The Tigers are a tight-knit, vocal squad full of young talent.
All but three players currently on the roster are underclassmen. The most connected players this season have been the Buckley sisters, who’ve been teammates since they could bump a volleyball.
Uncertainty brings the Buckleys together
After redshirting her first year at Mississippi State, the future was uncertain for Skylar.
She said her time with the Bulldogs lacked the emotion she got from playing at North Raleigh Christian High School in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Then Riley, nearly finished with the first semester of her senior year at North Raleigh Christian, committed to MU.
MU Coach Josh Taylor wanted to bring in Riley to learn from and eventually fill the shoes of two-time All-SEC setter Andrea Fuentes. With its 2022 recruiting class, the Tigers looked to be perennial contenders in the Southeastern Conference for the next several years. But the transfer Portal swept the rug out from under the MU coaching staff in 2021 and left the roster desolate. Fuentes transferred to Wake Forest, and three-time All-SEC outside hitter Kylie Deberg transferred within the conference to LSU. Additionally, Tyanna Omazic, who won All-SEC and AVCA Southeast All-region Awards in 2019, transferred to Miami for her final season of Eligibility after graduating from MU.
Skylar transferred from Mississippi State and joined the Tigers for the 2021 season. She earned more playing time down the stretch and logged a career-high 29 assists in the first of two matches against Texas A&M to end the season. But losing Deberg, Fuentes and Omazic put the Tigers in a free fall as they finished with their worst record — 5-26 — since 1996.
Missouri (8-13, 1-10 SEC) has struggled again this season, but the Tigers have shown flashes of promise. Central to those flashes have been the Buckley sisters, with Riley directing the offense and Skylar being the vocal leader in the back row.
Following in her sister’s footsteps
Gesturing to her right, Riley credited her success in volleyball to her older sister.
“Riley just wanted to do everything her sister did,” said Jenny Buckley, the sisters’ mother and high school coach. “It was never a competition thing between them; it was really Riley looking up to Skylar, and Skylar helping her.”
From a young age, Riley wanted to follow in her sister’s footsteps. She decided to play setter once she saw her sister take up the position. North Raleigh Christian won five state championships with the Buckley Sisters in the program.
“Because they started playing together at a young age, they could butt heads,” Jenny admitted. “But as they got older, they were each other’s biggest fans, and that, for a mom, is so rewarding.”
According to her mother, Skylar is so eager to see others succeed that it can be unhealthy at times. This is especially the case with her sister. As Riley has navigated the emotional challenges of her freshman year both on and off the court, Skylar has always been there to help.
“The opportunity that I’ve had to play with her on the same team in high school and even club, and now getting to Missouri and playing on the same team, there are no words to describe how blessed I am,” Riley said.
Pushing one another
Although Riley’s support and experience has helped her volleyball career, Skylar knows that none of it would be possible without her younger sister’s work ethic.
Riley chose to graduate high school a semester early and began practicing with the team in the spring of 2021, giving her a head start in her development but stopping her from going to both prom and graduation.
“Riley, from a Loyalty standpoint and from a building standpoint, felt like she wanted to be part of something, to build something,” Jenny said.
Jenny said the current recruiting process for is far different from her time playing volleyball at Campbell.
“Because of these experiences, they’ve had to have very difficult conversations and had to maneuver in a very mature space, where their peers are nowhere close to that,” Jenny said.
Skylar started hearing from Division I schools in her freshman year, and colleges reached out to Riley in middle school. This was before the NCAA implemented a rule preventing college coaches from talking to high school athletes until after their sophomore year.
Riley’s aspirations, which include playing at the professional level, led to her choosing MU. She and her family believed that Josh and Molly Taylor, who both played volleyball for the US National Team before coming to Coach at Missouri, would be valuable mentors.
Playing to each other’s strengths
Because the Sisters are important components to the Tigers’ future, Skylar understands the benefits of having them on the floor together.
Skylar embraces her vocal-leader archetype and controls the pace of play wherever she plays in the back row. She filled in for Mangual-Duran at libero in the Tigers’ lone SEC win against Auburn on Oct. 16.
“She’s a student of the sport and knows so much,” Jenny said. “She’s almost coaching Riley and the team a lot from the sidelines. That’s always come very naturally to her — being able to help her team vocally.”
Riley’s mobility as a setter allows her to make bad passes out of the back row playable. Oftentimes, Missouri manages to stay in-system off of a poor reception because of her. Sometimes though, Riley’s aggressive style leads to her overplaying her position, bumping into teammates and putting a hitch in the Offensive scheme.
Nevertheless, Riley’s aggressiveness and athleticism paired with Skylar’s leadership and intelligence optimize each other’s play.
“Skylar is the only one who really knows the full me,” Riley said. “She’s seen the good and bad of Riley Buckley. She knows what fires me up on the court and what I need to hear in certain moments.”
