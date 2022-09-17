Buckeye basketball target sets commitment date

Chris Holtmann has done an incredible job with recruiting for the Ohio State basketball program, especially this summer. The 2023 recruiting class for the Buckeye basketball program is one of the top classes in the country right now with Scotty Middleton, Devin Royal, and Austin Parks. Holtmann and the coaching staff are still looking to add to the already loaded 2023 class. In fact, one of their top 2023 targets has set a date for when he will be announcing his commitment.

I will be announcing my commitment on Tuesday September 20th at 7pm CT!! — Taison Chatman (@tchat04) September 15, 2022

Taison Chatman became a top priority for Holtmann and the Ohio State basketball team when George Washington III de-committed from the Buckeyes a little over a week ago. He has now set the announcement of his commitment for next Tuesday, and the Buckeyes are very much in the mix to land the highly talented combo guard.

Chatman has narrowed his decision to five schools. Ohio State, Xavier, Kansas, Minnesota, and Virginia.

Chatman is a 6’4, 170-pound shooting guard from Minnesota. He is listed as the 11th best player at his position and is the number one player in the state of Minnesota. Chatman is a very skilled Offensive player. He has a great handle and can make tough shots. Holtmann would be adding a great Offensive Weapon to this 2023 recruiting class if he is able to land Chatman.

There have been three Crystal Ball Predictions for Chatman to land with Ohio State. With Seth Towns stepping away from the program and George Washington III de-committing from Ohio State, Chatman could be considered a “must get” Recruit with the two Scholarship spots available.

The Ohio State basketball team recently hosted Chatman on an official visit on September 3rd for the football game against Notre Dame. He was a part of the group that was on visits that weekend, including Bronny James.

It does look good for Ohio State that Chatman made the announcement for the date he is committing shortly after his visit to Columbus. Landing Chatman would add to the astronomical summer Holtmann and the Buckeye basketball coaching staff has had on the recruiting trail.

Be on the Lookout for any recruiting updates and Taison Chatman’s commitment next Tuesday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time!