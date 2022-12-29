Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State Women’s basketball is on a heater, Brice Sensabaugh could be league-bound

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, Hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every Episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio



During the 59th Episode of “Bucketheads” the guys discuss the media’s and the NBA’s recent fascination with Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh. The baby-faced Assassin currently leads Ohio State with 15.3 PPG to go along with 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is also shooting 48.9% from three, which is the second-best mark in the Big Ten.

Mock drafts have the 6-foot-6 freshman going anywhere from the 20th pick to the 44th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He’ll enter the draft without a doubt, but will his likely Landing spot be high enough that he’d stay in? These conversations will certainly heat up over the coming months.

Then, Thomas Costello joins the show to discuss the No. 3 Ohio State Women’s basketball team. The Buckeyes are on a tear, with wins in each of their first 13 games (Northwestern pending). They take on No. 14 Michigan this weekend, but Kevin McGuff’s team won’t be at full strength, as both Jacy Sheldon and Madison Greene will likely be out against the Wolverines.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @BucketheadsLGHL

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Connect with Justin:

Twitter: @justin_golba

Connect with Thomas:

Twitter: @1ThomasCostello