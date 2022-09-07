Buck (17 years, 152 days) becomes the second-youngest goal scorer in Revolution history

Buck’s progression from Academy starlet to second team starter to first team contributor has had very little to do with luck, but it’s true that his Ascent has been rapid. He signed his MLS contract this past January and after joining the Revs for preseason, spent the bulk of the first half of the year training and playing with Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro. Buck made 15 appearances with Revs II, including as recently as August 7, making the first team matchday Squad just four times without seeing game action.

Injuries and absences opened the door for the teenage midfielder, however, and Buck made his MLS debut on August 13 with a 27-minute substitute appearance. He followed that up with his first start on August 31, and on Sunday night, his first goal, a left-footed Rocket from outside the box.

Just don’t ask Buck to describe the goal, because he doesn’t remember much about it.

“Obviously, it’s been a tiring week,” Buck said after totaling 172 minutes in an eight-day span. “I’ve gotten a lot more minutes than I have been in past weeks. So, it was obviously the third game of the week, obviously so tiring anyway. But in terms of the goal, I mean I don’t remember like anything really. I think the one point I do remember is right after it went in, I didn’t go celebrate right away. I was just like, ‘I just did that.'”