Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Saints CB Marshon Lattimore ejected for role in fight

A major fight early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Saints led to the ejections of two star players who have no love lost for each other.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore — two players who have gone toe to toe several times over the years — were disqualified from the Bucs’ eventual 20-10 win after Evans shoved Lattimore to the ground following an incomplete pass to Bucs wide receiver Scotty Miller.

After Tom Brady threw an incomplete pass with just under 13 minutes remaining in a 3-3 game, several Bucs and Saints started exchanging words. It appeared that the jawing began with Lattimore and Brady.

First, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette pushed Lattimore, and then Evans ran in to knock Lattimore to the ground after the Saints cornerback went after Fournette. Flags flew and both Evans and Lattimore were ejected for their roles in the melee.

“Super competitive. Today, he was just too emotional,” Evans told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington when asked about his history with Lattimore. “You don’t throw punches at guys on the field. They threw a Punch at Lenny, and I can’t let that happen to my teammates. So I shoved him… turned into a brawl.”

One of their more infamous battles came in a 2017 meeting when Evans shoved a then-rookie Lattimore after a play and later received a one-game suspension for his role in the incident.