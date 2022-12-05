Buccaneers vs. Saints player props, odds, Monday Night Football picks: Tom Brady under 272.5 yards

A pair of NFC South rivals will go head-to-head on Monday Night Football in Week 13 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. New Orleans has won four of the five regular-season matchups against Tom Brady since he arrived in Tampa Bay and the Saints will look for a win that could put them back into the thick of the NFL playoff picture. Andy Dalton has thrown for 210 yards or fewer in three of his last four games and could be a fade candidate for anyone betting NFL player props on Monday Night Football.

Saints Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is currently listed at +200 as an Anytime touchdown scorer and +850 to be the first scorer in the Saints vs. Buccaneers NFL props from Caesars Sportsbook.

Top NFL player prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Saints

After simulating Saints vs. Buccaneers 10,000 times and examining the dozens of player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady goes under 272.5 passing yards. Brady leads the NFL with 470 pass attempts this season, but that volume hasn’t always yielded the productivity we’ve come to expect.

He’s failed to reach 272.5 passing yards in six of his 11 starts this season and has thrown for 258 yards or fewer in his last two games. He’s also generally struggled against the Saints since taking over as the Buccaneers’ starter, as he’s failed to crack 200 yards in his last two starts against them and been under 240 in five of six games against them since taking over as the starter in Tampa Bay .

Meanwhile, New Orleans’ defense ranks seventh against the pass and has only allowed two quarterbacks (Kirk Cousins ​​and Joe Burrow) to pass for more than 272.5 yards all season. The model is predicting that Brady throws the ball 43 times on Monday Night Football, but that he only averages 268 yards and falls short of his current total. See more NFL props here.

