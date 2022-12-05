Buccaneers vs. Saints odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from advanced model

Raymond James Stadium will host Monday Night Football between division rivals. Week 13 of the season will wrap up with a battle between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with both teams coming off losses. The game is the second and final matchup between the teams during the regular season, with Tampa Bay winning in New Orleans in Week 2. The Saints are 4-8 this season, with the Buccaneers sitting at 5-6 to lead the NFC South .

Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET in Tampa. Caesars Sportsbook lists Tampa Bay as a three-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41 in the latest Buccaneers vs. Saints odds. Before locking in any Saints vs. Buccaneers Picks or NFL bets, you should check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has broken down Buccaneers vs. Saints on MNF. Here are the NFL lines and Trends for Saints vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Saints spread: Buccaneers -3

Buccaneers vs. Saints over/under: 41 points

Buccaneers vs. Saints money line: Bucs -170, Saints +143

NO: Saints are 4-8 against the spread this season

TB: Under has hit in nine of 11 Bucs games

Featured Game | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Why the Saints can cover

Tampa Bay is dead-last in rushing yards (803), rushing touchdowns (four), and yards per rush attempt (3.3) this season, and the Buccaneers are only No. 27 in scoring offense (18.2 points per game). The Buccaneers are also in the bottom 10 in red zone efficiency (50.0%) and third down efficiency (38.0%), and New Orleans seems to have Tom Brady’s number.

Brady has only 11 touchdowns and 11 turnovers in six games against the Saints since joining the Buccaneers and is completing only 59% of his passes with a middling 75.7 passer rating against New Orleans.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Saints have 21 giveaways this season, second-most in the NFL, and a bottom-three mark with 12 interceptions. The Saints average only 20.8 points per game and are below the league average in first downs, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns.

Tampa Bay is notably stingy, giving up only 18.5 points per game and 1.65 yards per possession, ranking in the top eight in both categories. The Buccaneers are also in the top six in passing yards allowed, yards allowed per pass attempt, and third down efficiency allowed. Tampa Bay has 36 sacks, third-most in the NFL, and the Buccaneers should be able to create pressure to force New Orleans into suboptimal Offensive circumstances.

