Buccaneers vs. Panthers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 7 best bets from proven model

An NFC South battle is on tap between the Carolina Panthers (1-5) and Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at 1 pm ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Tampa Bay was upset by the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 in Week 6, while the Panthers were blown out by the Defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams 24-10. Both teams have Battles significant injury issues in 2022, and the Panthers will start PJ Walker. Tampa Bay is 2-4 against the spread, while Carolina is 1-5 ATS this season. Carolina dealt former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers this week

Tampa Bay is favored by 13 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 39.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Panthers vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Panthers spread: Buccaneers -13.5

Buccaneers vs. Panthers over/under: 39.5 points

Featured Game | Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers came up short against the Pittsburgh Steelers, falling 20-18 in Week 6 despite a strong performance from running back Leonard Fournette (101 all-purpose yards, 1 touchdown) and their defense. This most glaring issue for Tampa Bay was its inability to capitalize on trips to the red zone. In four trips inside the Pittsburgh 20-yard line, the Bucs record three field goals and only one touchdown.

The Buccaneers have yet to find their Offensive footing in 2022. Through six weeks, Tampa Bay is averaging a paltry 20.2 points scored and a league-worst 67.5 rushing yards per game. While some of their struggles can be attributed to injuries, there is plenty of cause for concern for the Bucs going forward.

What you need to know about the Panthers

The Panthers fought hard four a half, but they were simply overmatched by the Defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in their 24-10 Week 6 loss. Former XFL standout PJ Walker got the start for Carolina with Sam Darnold on injured reserve and Baker Mayfield battling an ankle injury. Walker was forced to leave the game against the Rams with a neck injury, but is expected to be available against the Buccaneers in Week 7.

The Panthers are clearly headed towards a rebuilding project, and that became even clearer when they traded McCaffrey. D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard are expected to split carries going forward.

