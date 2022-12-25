Buccaneers vs. Cardinals odds, spread, line: 2022 NFL Christmas Day picks, predictions from proven model

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals link up in a Christmas edition of Sunday Night Football. Tampa is 6-8 overall but Losers of two straight games. In Week 15, the Buccaneers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-23. Likewise, Arizona is struggling as of late. The Cardinals are 4-10 overall and have lost four games in a row. Despite being below .500, Tampa Bay still sits in first place in the NFC South. Third-stringer Trace McSorley will get the start at quarterback for Arizona with Kyler Murray (knee) and Colt McCoy (concussion) out.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 pm ET. Tampa Bay is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 40.5.

Buccaneers vs. Cardinals spread: Bucs -7.5

Buccaneers vs. Cardinals over/under: 40.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Cardinals money line: Bucs -365, Cardinals +285

TB: The Buccaneers are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games in Week 16

ARI: Over is 5-0 in the Cardinals’ last five games following an ATS loss

Featured Game | Arizona Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Tom Brady Headlines the offense for Tampa Bay. The 15-time Pro Bowler has a strong field vision and pocket presence. Brady is completing 60% of his throws for 3,897 passing yards and 20 passing scores this season. He’s thrown for multiple scores in four of his last five games.

Mike Evans is a physical and strong receiver. Evans (6-foot-5) towers over most defenders and can rise to snag contested catches. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has reliable hands and is a superb red-zone target. Evans has caught 64 passes for 888 yards and three touchdowns. The 29-year-old has recorded 70-plus yards in six games. In his last outing, he caught five passes for 83 yards with 16.6 yards per reception. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a supremely talented pass-catcher with strong hands. The Clemson product is a smooth route-runner with burst after the catch. He reeled in 63 passes for 713 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, Hopkins has seen double-digit targets in four of his last five games. Last week, he had seven receptions for 60 yards.

Receiver Marquise Brown has game-breaking speed on the outside. The Oklahoma product has quick feet and is elusive in space. The 25-year-old has caught 57 passes for 584 yards and three touchdowns. Brown has seen at least eight targets in eight of the nine games he’s played. See which team to pick here.

