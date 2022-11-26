Buccaneers vs. Browns odds, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay was in a rut last month, but it has bounced back with wins over the Rams and Seahawks. Cleveland has lost six of its last seven games, falling to Buffalo in a 31-23 final last week.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET. Tampa Bay is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Browns vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 42.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Bucs vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Buccaneers spread: Bucs -3.5

Browns vs. Buccaneers over/under: 42 points

Browns vs. Buccaneers money line: Cleveland +150, Tampa Bay -178

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland will be happy to return home after a tough two-game road trip against the Dolphins and Bills. The Browns picked up a 32-13 win against Cincinnati in their last home game, and they also beat Pittsburgh at home earlier this season. Tampa Bay has not been on the road since losing to Pittsburgh and Carolina last month.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been solid of late, approaching career highs with 324 passing yards and three touchdowns last week. He has now thrown for five touchdowns and rushed for another while not throwing an interception in his last three games. Tampa Bay has been a team to avoid this year, covering the spread just once in its last eight games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Cleveland’s defense has been terrible of late, allowing an average of 35 points in its last two games. The Browns have also allowed at least 30 points five times in their past nine games, so they are going to have trouble slowing down Tampa Bay’s offense on Sunday. The Buccaneers are coming off two solid performances, beating the Rams and Seahawks in their last two games.

They also had the week off last week, so they are rested and prepared for this matchup. Veteran quarterback Tom Brady has thrown for 2,805 yards, 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season, while running back Leonard Fournette has racked up 462 rushing yards and three scores. The Buccaneers have won and covered the spread in four of the last five matchups between these teams.

