Buccaneers vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will go on the road to play the Brock Purdy-led 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium (4:25 pm ET, FOX). The Bucs have won three out of their past four games after defeating the Saints on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the 49ers have won five-straight games after defeating Miami last week without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot).

The Buccaneers got back into the win column last week against the Saints after coming back from a 13-point deficit late in the fourth quarter. Brady completed 36-of-54 passes for 284 yards, two TDs, and an interception. Rookies Rachaad White and Cade Otton were the recipients of Brady’s TD passes. Tampa Bay didn’t get a lot of production from their running game (76 yards), but they did a great job defensively of holding Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II to 53 yards on 19 carries.

Meanwhile, the 49ers were dealt a devastating blow last week when they lost starter Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury in the first quarter. San Francisco turned over the reins to Rookie QB Brock Purdy, who played well against the Dolphins, completing 25-of-37 passes for 210 yards, two TDs, and an INT. One of Purdy’s TD passes went to star running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 146 total yards on 25 touches. He will play a major role in this week’s game against the Bucs. Finally, the 49ers’ defense also stepped up, as they had three interceptions and held the Dolphins to 33 rushing yards.

Below, we’ll give you all the information you need before placing a wager on Buccaneers-49ers, including the updated odds from BetMGM, tips, and our Prediction for this Week 14 matchup.

Betting odds courtesy of BetMGM

Spread: 49ers -3.5

Over/Under: 37

Moneyline: Buccaneers +150, 49ers -185

Even though the 49ers will be starting a rookie quarterback on Sunday, they are still the betting favorite. San Francisco has been one of the better cover teams in the NFL this season, going 7-5 against the spread. Meanwhile, the total is set at 37 points due to the Bucs’ struggling offense facing a stout 49ers’ defense and San Francisco starting an inexperienced quarterback.

Buccaneers vs. 49ers all-time series

The 49ers lead the all-time series over the Buccaneers with a record of 18-7. The last time these two teams played each other was in the regular season opener in 2019 when the 49ers defeated the Bucs 31-17 at Raymond James Stadium. Jimmy Garoppolo was the starting quarterback for San Francisco, and Jameis Winston was under center for Tampa Bay.

Three Trends to know

— The 49ers are 18-5 against the spread when they’ve won at least four of their past six games ATS under head Coach Kyle Shanahan, according to Bryan Zarpentine of BetQL.

— Kyle Shanahan has a record of 18-6 straight up on the Moneyline coming off a non-conference game while coaching San Francisco, according to BetQL.

— Lastly, the Buccaneers are 2-5-1 ATS in non-division games this season.

Three things to watch for

Can the RB duo of White and Fournette get back on track this week?

Tampa’s passing game hasn’t been quite right all season, and they’ll need their running backs to step up against the 49ers. Last week against the Saints, Tampa’s RB duo of Rachaad White and Leonard Fournette combined for 77 yards on 19 carries. It’s a far cry from what we saw from these two RBs a few weeks ago against the Seahawks where they produced 162 yards and a touchdown. They will need similar production against a tough 49ers’ defense that is strong at all three levels. Last week, the 49ers’ defense held the Dolphins to 33 rushing yards, but they only ran the ball eight times. On the season, San Francisco has the league’s best run defense, allowing just 75.6 yards per game.

What will Brock Purdy do for an encore performance?

Mr. Irrelevant did a solid job replacing Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) last week. He made the throws he needed to and only had one interception. However, he faces a tough defense this week in the Buccaneers, who give up the seventh-fewest passing yards per game (195.3) in the NFL. Tampa is also fourth in the league in sacks (38) and has the second-best scoring drive percentage (29.6). Simply put, it’s hard to move the ball on this defense through the air when everything is clicking, so Purdy will face a stiff test.

Will the real Mike Evans please stand up?

Evans was held without a touchdown for the eighth-straight game last week against the Saints. The star wide receiver had four receptions (four targets) for 59 yards, which was better than what he did against the Browns and Seahawks the previous two games. However, Evans hasn’t looked like the dominant wide receiver we’ve been accustomed to seeing over the past few seasons. The Bucs will need Evans to get back on track against San Francisco’s 12th-ranked pass defense. Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans knows Chris Godwin has become Tom Brady’s top target, which means it will be up to Evans to step up and re-assert himself inside the red zone and create big plays in the passing game.

Stat that matters

4.8. This is the 49ers’ yards-per-play allowed this season. San Francisco doesn’t give up many points (15.8) or yards gained per pass attempt (6.9). If the Buccaneers want to win on Sunday, they must protect Brady and make good use of their RBs. Tampa Bay has two good running backs who have shown that they can handle a significant workload.

Buccaneers vs. 49ers Prediction

Even though the 49ers have Purdy under center, it’s tough to trust this Bucs team to win, let alone cover on Sunday. The Buccaneers had trouble scoring for the majority of Monday night’s game against New Orleans, and San Francisco’s defense has been incredible during their five-game winning streak, allowing just 11.4 points per game. Brady and Co. will put up a couple of scores, but it won’t be enough as the 49ers win their sixth-straight game in a close contest.

PREDICTION: 49ers 21, Buccaneers 17. The 49ers will cover (-3.5), and the total will go OVER (37).