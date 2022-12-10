Buccaneers vs 49ers NFL week 14 injury report: Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance

The 49ers turned to Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this season after the main quarterback Trey Lance suffered an ankle injury that brought his season to an end. Now, they’re turning to Rookie Brock Purdy after Garoppolo suffered his own season-ending injury in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

QB injury updates are on @GMFB:

— #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the season and headed for foot surgery.

— #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa should be ok with his ankle injury.

— #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is afraid to have suffered a knee sprain that could cause him to miss time. pic.twitter.com/dMsxP8bh5L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2022

Coach Kyle Shanahan was quick to announce following the game that the 31-year-old suffered a broken foot and will require surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the year.

Garoppolo has shown awfully good play from Week 2 into Week 13 before the injury and has had one of his most productive seasons with the 49ers. But a key reason San Francisco traded up for Lance back in 2021 was due to Garoppolo’s injury history.

Shanahan was honest about it, saying there were surely other reasons for the move, too.

Garoppolo will most probably be sidelined at least until the playoffs.

49ers injury report

The 49ers will not only be without Garoppolo on Sunday vs the Bucs, but also without a defensive back Tarvarius Moore (knee), and defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral).

Their biggest concern, however, is defensive star Nick Bosawho has not been practicing all week due to a hamstring injury. Without Bosa, the dynamics of the game move dramatically.

Tampa Bay Bucs injury report

As for Tampa Bay, no players have been officially ruled out of the Sunday contest. Safeties Mike Edwards (hamstring), and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) are both listed as doubtful for the game. Tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee) is also listed as doubtful, which is encouraging considering how rough his injury looked in the game vs the Browns.

And despite defensive lineman Akiem Hicksrunning back Leonard Fournetteand defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting all listed as questionable, all three players appear likely to suit up for the Sunday matchup.