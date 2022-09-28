Buccaneers Tom Brady Receives Warning from the NFL Regarding Sideline Conduct

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost at home against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the NFL season.

It was their first loss, coming off the heels of two-straight wins against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints respectively.

But if you looked at the sideline footage alone, you’d likely think the one loss came at the hands of the Saints.

That’s because Brady was seen taking a lot of his frustrations in New Orleans out on those Wicked tablets the NFL has turned to in lieu of printed photos for players to look at during the course of the game.

“I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately,” Brady said while speaking with Jim Gray on Monday following the Bucs’ win over the Saints. “I think I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating. Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that’s the reason things weren’t going great [against the Saints]so I had to take it out on the poor meaningless tablet.”

While Brady had a more humorous look at his treatment of tablets, the NFL apparently doesn’t see it as a Laughing matter.

“Thanks to Tom Brady,” Ari Meirov of PFF tweeted on Sunday. “All 32 teams received a memo from the NFL this week threatening punishment for breaking tablets and/or other league-issued equipment.”

Meirov cited the report to Jay Glazer, in his tweet.

That memo didn’t prevent Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey from taking out some frustrations on his own tablet in Week 3.

Dorsey was seen smashing his tablet, among other things, after his offense failed to secure enough time for a potential game-winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins.

On this week’s Episode of Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast, the legendary quarterback commented on the incident, saying, “I’m not the only adult in the entire league that’s throwing temper tantrums. So, thank you Ken, for taking me off the hook.”

