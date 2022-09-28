Buccaneers Tom Brady Receives Warning from the NFL Regarding Sideline Conduct

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost at home against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the NFL season.

It was their first loss, coming off the heels of two-straight wins against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints respectively.

But if you looked at the sideline footage alone, you’d likely think the one loss came at the hands of the Saints.

That’s because Brady was seen taking a lot of his frustrations in New Orleans out on those Wicked tablets the NFL has turned to in lieu of printed photos for players to look at during the course of the game.

