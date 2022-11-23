Buccaneers Take a Quarterback in Recent 2023 NFL Mock Draft – Tampa Bay Buccaneers | BucsGameday

The 2022 NFL season is hitting its final stretch right before the playoffs. There is never a bad time to start doing mock drafts around this time of year and according to a CBS Sports 1st-round mock draft for the 2023 draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to add a quarterback in hopes of becoming the organization’s QB of the future.

Examining 2023’s quarterback draft class, it doesn’t seem all that deep as we have seen in previous classes. Yes, the top of the class provides top-end Talent at the position, but outside of maybe Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker the cream of the crop sees a significant drop off.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button