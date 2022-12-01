Buccaneers ‘Supporting Nearly 45’ Charities Through NFL My Cause My Cleats Initiative – Tampa Bay Buccaneers | BucsGameday

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints they’ll do so as a unit, but they’ll also be representing themselves as individuals to a certain extent.

And no matter what happens on the playing field, a lot of charitable organizations will be winners when the game ends.

That’s because the Bucs players and coaches participating in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats Initiative will represent the issues that matter to them with every step they take.

READ MORE: Bucs Fall Short of Three-Straight

“More than 60 players, coaches and staff from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are participating in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign,” the team said in a press release. “Buccaneers players and staff will showcase a wide variety of colors and designs supporting nearly 45 different charitable organizations when Tampa Bay hosts the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button