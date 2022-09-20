Buccaneers signing WR Cole Beasley to practice squad, expected to elevate him to active roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another well-known receiver.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Bucs are signing wideout Cole Beasley to the practice squad with the expectation that he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon, per a source informed of the situation.

The 33-year-old Beasley spent the past three years in Buffalo after seven in Dallas. He generated 693 yards and a TD on 82 catches in 2021 before his release from the club in the spring.

The Bucs have a need at wideout after injuries to their wideout corps, coupled with Mike Evans’ one-game suspension, left them shorthanded. Chris Godwin is dealing with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones didn’t play in Week 2 due to a knee injury.

According to Garafolo, Tom Brady, who has been pushing for another wideout, has had Beasley on his radar for a while.

Beasley mainly plays out of the slot (87% in 2021), so it’s an interesting pairing with Russell Gage in Tampa and Godwin expected to return soon. But the Veteran can still get open and make catches in tight Quarters and could play a key role for the 2-0 Buccaneers.