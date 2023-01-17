Buccaneers’ Russell Gage carted off the field with a scary injury

Buccaneers’ receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field on a backboard late in the fourth quarter of the team’s 31-14 wild-card game loss to the Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Monday.

Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game. Getty Images

Gage, while falling to the ground, was unable to make a catch over the middle of the field near the Tampa Bay end zone and was hit in the back of the head by Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson with just over two minutes to go in the game . Wilson was charging from behind Gage in an attempt to make a tackle and ended up clipping him while the receiver was falling backwards. No penalty was called on the play. Gage could be seen after the hit trying to get up, but was unable to before he was put on the backboard.

Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles told Reporters after the game that Gage was on his way to the hospital. He has a concussion and will be tested for potential neck injuries. Bowles added that Gage was moving his fingers, but he was uncertain about the rest.

Nearly the entire Buccaneers team gathered around Gage while he was on the ground before being lifted on the cart and taken off the field. The 26-year-old had two catches for 10 yards in the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (17) hits Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the second half on Monday. AP

The incident comes two weeks after Bills safety Damar Hamil suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Buffalo’s Week 17 games against the Bengals. Hamlin has since returned home after a stint in the hospital.