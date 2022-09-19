Buccaneers QB Tom Brady set for Veteran rest and personal day every Wednesday during the 2022 season

Finally, at 45 years old, Tom Brady will receive the Veteran treatment this season.

The Buccaneers quarterback took Wednesday off this past week, with it listed as a rest day. Sources informed of the team’s plans say for the first time in his illustrious career, Brady will receive the same designation every Wednesday of the season.

At times over the past two years, Brady has taken off some Thursdays during the season. But not every one.

While Brady receives a personal day and mental reps, backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert will take the reps on first- and second-down day. Considering Brady’s extensive career snaps, the belief is he’ll be fine without the full allotment during a practice week.

Meanwhile, it might benefit Gabbert in the event he’s needed, because he will have received more practice reps than most backup quarterbacks. They may be Sharper than they otherwise would’ve been.

Brady said this week is his Let’s Go! podcast that he was feeling a little more sore than usual following the Buccaneers’ 19-3 win over the Cowboys, though told Reporters later in the week, “I feel great today. Yeah, I feel great.”

Brady won’t be the only Buccaneers Veteran player to receive rest days this season, head Coach Todd Bowles said when asked about it this week.