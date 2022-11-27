Buccaneers’ Mike Evans hits historic NFL receiving milestone in Week 12 against Browns

It’s fitting that Mike Evans made history during the Buccaneers’ game against the Browns on Sunday. The wide receiver became the 51st player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career receiving yards. Evans, who came into the game needing 28 yards to reach the 10,000 mark, reached the milestone on a 28-yard catch with 11:28 left in the second quarter.

Evans is the fifth active player to reach 10,000 career receiving yards. He joins teammate Julio Jones, DeSean Jackson, DeAndre Hopkins, and AJ Green as active members of the 10,000-yard club.

Still just 29 years old, Evans has more than lived up to his draft stock. The seventh overall pick in the 2014 Draft, Evans is a four-time Pro Bowler who became the first player in NFL history to start his career with eight straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

A career Buccaneer, Evans is first in franchise history in career receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions. Speaking of touchdown receptions, Evans’ 78 career touchdown catches is currently the 34th highest total in league annals. Davante Adams is the only active player with more touchdown receptions than Evans.

Evans would surely trade all of his accolades for another Super Bowl ring. His play this season has helped the Buccaneers rebound after a slow start to the season.