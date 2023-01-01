Buccaneers’ Mike Evans extends NFL record for most 1,000-yard seasons to start a career

Fighting for an NFC South title on Sunday, Mike Evans also made NFL history for the Buccaneers. Despite Tampa Bay’s offense struggling for much of the year, the veteran wide receiver went off against the Rival Panthers in Week 17, eclipsing 100 receiving yards in the first half to top 1,000 yards on the season. Evans’ accomplishment secured a ninth straight 1,000-yard campaign to start his NFL career, which is now the longest ever by three full seasons, extending his own record set in 2020.

The four-time Pro Bowler first set the record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career when he logged his seventh straight during a 1,006-yard performance during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl Championship season. Hall of Famer Randy Moss held the record previously, with six straight. Now with nine straight, Evans is tied with another Hall of Famer, longtime Raiders star Tim Brown, for the second-longest overall streak of 1,000-yard receiving seasons in NFL history. He now trails only 49ers Legend Jerry Rice, who eclipsed 1,000 yards in 11 straight seasons from 1986-1996.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



In terms of combined 1,000-yard seasons, Evans is tied for third among all-time receiving leaders. Rice is atop that Leaderboard with 14 total, while Moss Eclipsed 1,000 yards 10 different times. Four others have logged at least nine: Tim Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Terrell Owens and Jimmy Smith.

Evans’ career-high mark came in 2018, when he finished with 1,524 yards.