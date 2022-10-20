Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey on Tom Brady’s sideline outburst: ‘That’s football’

The Buccaneers, offensively, seem to have lost their way.

The 18 points scored in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh stands as proof. An even stronger piece of evidence appeared when Tom Brady scolded the group tasked with protecting him during the Week 6 game.

After a series in which Brady was sacked and stripped of the ball by Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith (Tampa Bay recovered) just before the end of the half, Brady walked over to his Offensive linemen and Tore into them, letting Loose an expletive-laden tirade centered around their disappointing performance.

“You are so much better than the way you’re f—ing playing!” Brady shouted at his teammates with 0:46 left in the second quarter.

Some might see the rant as disrespectful, but when it comes from a quarterback with seven Super Bowl rings to his name and a guaranteed first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame selection Awaiting him, it’s typically taken to heart.

“Everyone can call it what they want, but I want nothing else from a quarterback than that — than the guy who’s wanting to tell us what we need to do and step up,” Bucs center Robert Hainsey said on Wednesday, via ESPN. “If he was just sitting over there and not getting us going and not trying to help us — he wouldn’t be who he is today.

“I love that from him. I know we all love that from him. It might look weird on TV, but that’s football. That’s what you want from great teammates and great leaders, and he’s the best there is.”

The respect that comes with Brady’s achievements provides him with a buffer that allows the quarterback to be brutally honest with his teammates when necessary. Right now, it’s undoubtedly necessary for a Buccaneers team that stands at 3-3 and can’t escape the mud in which its offense is mired.

Speaking Monday is his Let’s Go! podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady explained his outburst, which came from a place of righteous frustration.

“If I don’t feel like we’re living up to the expectations and playing up to the expectations that we’re capable of, then that’s my job,” Brady said. “I’m a quarterback. I’m not expecting the right tackle to do it. I’m not expecting the running back to do it. I’m not expecting the receiver to do it. I’m expecting myself to do it I’m the one out there speaking in the huddle, calling the plays.

“That’s what my job is. To try to get us going and to try to Rally us. And there’s a lot of ways to do it. And sometimes it’s some positive encouragement, which you do a lot.