Buccaneers’ Byron Leftwich, coaching changes appease Tom Brady

The 2022 NFL season was uncharacteristically tough for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — both on the field and off — as we all know. Going through a public divorce amid his choice to continue playing in the NFL, Brady threw for 18 fewer touchdowns than he had last season (43) while posting the lowest QBR of his career (52.6).

However, with Brady constantly weighing the options for his playing career, the Buccaneers have no problems pulling out all the stops to make sure the Hall of Famer returns to their team. FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd is of the belief that the Bucs made Massive changes to appease Tom Brady.

TheHerd: “This is a plea to get Tom Brady back.” — @ColinCowherd is Tampa Bay letting go of Byron Leftwich pic.twitter.com/eY1n1gVYQ1 — FoxSports920 (@FoxSports920AM) January 19, 2023

They let go of a number of coaches, including Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich; Specialists Coach Chris Boniol; wide receivers Coach Kevin Garver; Offensive quality control Coach Jeff Kastl; Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust; and running backs Coach Todd McNair, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

At 45-years-old, the former New England Patriots cornerstones decision to play for the Bucs — let alone to unretire — has been called into question. Having won three Super Bowls in his final six seasons with the Pats, there are high expectations for Brady and the Buccaneers, understandably. Unfortunately for Brady, despite winning a Super Bowl in his first season with Tampa Bay, it’s been anything but smooth rolling since then.

Hopefully, the changes to the coaching staff will provide Tom Brady with the tools he needs to continue thriving with the Bucs.

That is, if he chooses to stay in Tampa Bay.