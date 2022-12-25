Buccaneers at Cardinals spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Christmas NFL game

Putting a cap on the NFL’s Christmas Day Slate is an NFC Matchup between the Cardinals and Buccaneers. Despite losing two games in a row, Tampa Bay is a slight road favorite.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 pm ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. NBC will televise the game.

The Cardinals are down to the third-string quarterback for this game against Tampa Bay, which is a microcosm of what their 2022 season has become — untimely and significant injuries and lack of cohesion. So when they take the field against the Bucs, perhaps the only things that matter are avoiding further injuries and maintaining a good spot towards the top of the upcoming NFL Draft. Trace McSorley will get the start for Arizona.

Draft Positioning is likely one of the last things the Buccaneers are worried about as they prepare for this important Week 16 Christmas game against Arizona. Despite a sub-.500 record (6-8), Tampa Bay sits at the top of the NFC South with three games left in the regular season. Tom Brady and the Bucs would be in the Playoffs if they started today. But the Playoffs don’t start for another few weeks, and the Super Bowl LV winners are hardly locked into that playoff spot. However, they’ll inch closer to doing so with a win over a Cardinals squad that’s lost four straight.

What are the odds for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers?

All odds are from BetMGM and update live.

Storylines for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers

Expert Picks for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers

(Photo of Tom Brady and Rachaad White: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)