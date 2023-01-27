Bubba Watson To Finally Make LIV Golf Playing Debut After Knee Surgery

Bubba Watson is back in action after eight months out with a knee injury just in time to finally make his playing debut in LIV Golf at the start of their second season next month.

Watson had surgery to repair a torn meniscus but after battling through his recovery, he will now be ready to do it up at next week’s Asian Tour season opener at the PIF Saudi International.

