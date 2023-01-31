Bubba Watson To Beg Jay Monahan For PNC Chance

Bubba Watson says he will beg PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to let him play in the PNC Championship when he sees him at Augusta National during The Masters.

The LIV Golf player, who has been out injured since last May’s PGA Championship, returns to action in this week’s Saudi International on the Asian Tour. Before teeing it up at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, though, his thoughts turned to the Unofficial PGA Tour Champions event in December.

