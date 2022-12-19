Bubba Watson Reveals Why He Was ‘So Worried’ About LIV Golf Move

Bubba Watson has revealed that fear of criticism stopped him from joining LIV Golf sooner. The two-time Masters Winner was unveiled as a LIV Golf player in late July. While an injury prevented him from playing in the Inaugural season, he took on a non-playing captaincy role with Niblicks GC.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Watson has explained to Bunkered that putting pen to paper with the PGA Tour’s controversial Rival was not an easy decision, though, with the potential reaction on social media weighing on his mind. They said: “In this day and age, it’s so easy to make up a fake name on social media and say what you want and there are no consequences. Nobody gets in trouble, and that’s really sad to see. For me, personally, that’s what I was dealing with when I was trying to sign the paper. I was so worried about what people were going to say to me and think about me. But I can honestly say that I’ve had nobody, face to face, say anything negative.”

