Bubba Watson joined because he knew Aces, Stingers
Bubba Watson made his LIV Golf League debut in Boston last September, however, he’s yet to play in an event due to injury. He served as an on-course Reporter and non-playing Captain of his Niblicks GC team.
This week, the two-time Masters Champion is in Saudi Arabia for the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.
During his pre-tournament press conference, Watson was asked about growing the game.
“How I signed up with LIV is my 10-year-old son was sitting in the bed with me, and we were watching golf on the TV, and he knew the Aces — everybody knows the Aces, they keep winning,” he said . “They knew the Aces, they knew the Stingers. They didn’t know individual names, they just knew the team names, and for a 10-year-old to never watch the game of golf but now watches it, now I knew that there was a product to be had. LIV has a niche, it has a reason.
“My son is used to the Yankees. He’s used to the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs. He’s used to watching teams, and that’s the one thing that golf — high school golf has a team, college golf has a team, and then one of the biggest events in the world is the Ryder Cup, and it’s a team event. Now that professional golf has a team, we’re going to be able to get the below-60-year-olds watching Golf Channel to the 10-year-olds now wanting to watch.
“I think we’re on to something with LIV, and that’s why I want to be a part of it. When my 10-year-old never watches golf and now watches golf, and my eight-year-old daughter now understands the teams, she knows my new logo, she was a part of — my family was a part of making the new logo and the new team colors. That’s what we’re trying to do.
“To grow the game is not getting the 60- and 70-year-olds to play, it’s getting the young kids to play.”
LIV recently agreed on a broadcast deal with The CW, known for its younger demographic. The first event on the 2023 LIV Golf schedule is in Mexico at Mayakoba, Feb. 24-26.
