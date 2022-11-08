BU, OU & ​​TCU Garner Weekly Volleyball Recognition

TCU’s Callie Williams (Offensive), Oklahoma’s Callie Kemohah (Defensive) and Baylor’s Averi Carlson (Rookie) earned Big 12 Volleyball Awards for the 11th week of the season.

Williams Assisted on 60 of TCU’s 70 Kills in the Horned Frogs’ 3-1 win over Texas Tech, marking the first time TCU has won seven Big 12 matches since 2018. The graduate’s 60 assists were the third-most by a Big 12 player this season. The Waco, Texas native added 10 digs to notch her seventh-straight double-double and ninth of the fall. This is the two-time Academic All-Big 12 member’s first Big 12 Weekly honor.

Kemohah posted 23 digs in the Sooners’ sweep against West Virginia. It was the most digs in a three-set match by a Big 12 player this season and led the Conference for the week with 7.67 digs per set. The sophomore has earned four career Big 12 Weekly defensive accolades, including two this season.

Carlson had the most assists of any Big 12 player during the week with 84 overall and was second in the Conference for assists per set (12.00). The freshman helped the Bears to a four-set win on the road over Texas Tech and a sweep of Kansas. This is Carlson’s fourth Rookie of the Week Honor this season, tying her with six others for the fourth-most all-time while matching Yossiana Pressley for the most in BU program history.

A full list of the season’s Weekly Big 12 Volleyball award winners can be found here.

Offensive Player of the Week

Callie Williams, TCU, S, Gr.

Defensive Player of the Week

Callie Kemohah, OU, DS/L, So.

Rookie of the Week

Averi Carlson, BU, S, Fr.