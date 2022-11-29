BU, K-State & TCU Collect Season’s Final Big 12 Volleyball Weekly Honors

TCU’s Audrey Nalls (Offensive), Kansas State’s Mackenzie Morris (Defensive) and Baylor’s Averi Carlson (Rookie) acquired Big 12 Volleyball Awards for the final week of the regular season.

Nalls led TCU players in points (18), kills (12) and aces (5) to help the Horned Frogs sweep Oklahoma, TCU’s first 3-0 win of the year. Her five service aces were a career-high, while she had the highest service aces (1.67) and points (6.00) per set in the league. The 2020-21 Academic All-Big 12 team member leads the Big 12 during league play in both points (4.80) and kills (4.36) per set while Guiding TCU to its highest Big 12 win total (11) in program history. The Waxahachie, Texas native has led the Horned Frogs to their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2016. This is Nall’s fourth Offensive Player of the Week recognition, the most by a player this season, tying her for third all-time in a single season while having the most for a season in TCU’s history.

Morris tied the season-high single-match dig total for the league and had a career-best mark with 36 digs in a five-set win over Texas Tech. The Junior’s tally was the most in a single match for K-State since 2019 and marks only the fifth Wildcat in program history to gather 36 digs or more in a single match. The 2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team member followed with nine digs against No. 17 Baylor to average 5.63 digs per set, the third highest in the league during the week. This is Morris’ third career Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week title and her first this season.

Carlson led BU in both assists (29) and digs (12) for the regular-season closing sweep over Kansas State, her sixth double-double of the season. The 2022 Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year ranked fourth in assists (9.67) and tied for fifth in digs (4.00) per set during the week. This is her fifth Rookie of the Week Honor this season, surpassing Yossiana Pressley for the most in Baylor history and tying for third all-time for a season in the league record book. Carlson and the Bears will host first and second rounds for the 2022 NCAA DI Women’s Volleyball Championship starting Thursday, Dec. 1.

A full list of the season’s Weekly Big 12 Volleyball award winners can be found here.

