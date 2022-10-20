BU Homecoming festivities announced, includes Inaugural ‘Brescia Block Party’

Brescia University is hosting their first ever Brescia Block Party this Friday to kick off the 2022 Alumni Homecoming and Family Weekend. BU will also be hosting a Fall Festival on Saturday. Both events are free and open to the public.

The Block Party starts at 6 pm Friday in the Brescia University Quad. Attendees can meet with Faculty and staff members and see the new modernized campus. American Idol contestant Dakota Hayden will provide live music while various local food trucks will be available.

BU will also open their newest art exhibit during the Block Party, honoring the late David Bartholomy in the Anna Eaton Stout Art Gallery in the CE Field Center for Professional Studies. This art exhibit will be a tribute to the beloved Faculty member with alumni and community members providing submissions of art, writing, and mementos.

Stations will also be set up around the campus to allow visitors to see experiments performed by faculty. Visitors can also watch the Brescia Bearcat volleyball team compete against Indiana University East.

The Fall Festival will take place starting at 10:30 am Saturday in the Brescia University Quad. This event will host games such as pumpkin and face painting, dino dig, tie dying station, and more. Inflatables and bounce houses will be up from 10:30 am until 1 pm Food and drinks will be available for purchase from local food trucks and O’Bryan’s Dining Hall.

The full schedule of events includes:

Wednesday, October 19

5 pm – Alumni vs Student Kickball – Quad

Thursday, October 20

6 p.m.—Return to the Arch Speaker Series: Wesley Acton ’60—Taylor Lecture Hall

Acton will be interviewed by Dr. Ashley Holland about his life and career.

Friday, October 21

8 am – Bearcat Golf Scramble – Ben Hawes Golf Course

Proceeds benefit the Brescia University Alumni Association and the Bearcat Golf Programs. To sign up for the scramble or to sponsor a hole, contact Jake Davis at [email protected].

6 pm – Brescia Block Party – Quad

Food trucks, live music by “American Idol” Contestant Dakota Hayden, stations Hosted by various departments and teams from around campus, and more.

Saturday, October 22

9 am – Barney’s Pancake Breakfast – 7th Street

10 am – Chariot Races – Alumni Hall – 7th Street

Alumni Association Awards to be presented between races.

10:30 am – Brescia Fall Festival – Quad

Inflatables, games, and more. This event is open to the public.

12 pm – Alumni Day at Bearcat Volleyball – Moore Center Gym

vs. Ohio Christian University. Alumni Day recognition during the game.

2 pm – Men’s Soccer Match – Kamuf Park (5500 Todd Bridge Rd)

vs. Ohio Christian University. Alumni Day recognition during the game.

4:30 pm – Women’s Soccer Match – Kamuf Park (5500 Todd Bridge Rd)

vs. Ohio Christian University. Alumni Day recognition during the game.

6 pm – Distinguished Alumni Celebration – CE Field Center for Professional Studies

(Advanced tickets required, $45.)

8 pm – Barney’s Lip Sync Battle – Taylor Lecture Hall

Sunday, October 23

10 am – Homecoming Mass – Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel

10:30 am – Brunch – O’Bryan’s Dining Hall

For more information regarding Homecoming festivities or to purchase tickets for select events, contact Jake Davis, Director of Alumni Relations, at 270-686-2111 or [email protected].