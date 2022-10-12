BU heads into Homecoming Week

October 11—BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield University Homecoming stats this week with activities leading up to the big game that started Monday.

According to a press release sent by Bluefield University director of public relations Rebecca Kasey, BU’s Student Activities Leadership Team (SALT) will be “hosting a Spirit Week with themed daily activities.”

Monday was “Pajama Monday,” and the activity of that day was a movie night that included Snacks and mask painting that began at 7 pm

Today, on campus is “Twin Tuesday,” and BU’s Be Well team will be hosting a “make your own self-care package at 2 pm followed by a 7 pm game night including several board games and Mario Kart.

Wednesday will be “Wacky Wednesday,” which will also include a 2 pm corn hole and Spikeball tournament and from 3 p.m. to 4 pm, splatter paint and lawn games will be available on the quad in the middle of campus.

Thursday will be throwback themed, and the activity that night will be pumpkin painting in the Art Center second floor at 7 pm followed by a bonfire by the Dome later in the evening.

Friday will be a spirit day and include the school’s annual Homecoming Dance, which is Masquerade themed this year, at 9 pm

In addition to the student activities, Kasey said that they are also welcoming alumni and friends to campus for family weekend activities starting Friday, October 14.

On that Friday, registration for the weekend will be held in Shott Hall rooms A and B on campus where the Hospitality room will open along with the Homecoming Family Luncheon at noon.

Friday will also be filled with Athletic events starting with a 1:30 pm Women’s soccer playing Tennessee Wesleyan University at East River Soccer Complex followed by Men’s Soccer at 3:30 pm

Alumni Awards will also be given that day starting with the Dr. Donna Watson Goodness and Light Alumni Award presentation in Easley Library at 4 pm, which is an award that recognizes BU’s Teacher Education Program alumni.

Story continues

The Golden Graduate Award Reception will follow in Shott Hall A and B at 5:30 pm

Later that evening, at 6 pm, the Men’s and Women’s alumni basketball games will take place in the Dome Gymnasium.

A free concert will wrap up the community engagement for the day starting at 7:30 pm where Diverse Grove, a Motown cover band, will be performing in Harman Chapel.

The campus will be serving breakfast from 8 am to 10 am which will be followed by campus Tours starting at Lansdell Hall at 9 am and an Alumni Association meeting in Shott A and B at 10 am

The Introduction to the Heritage Society will follow the alumni meeting in Shott A and B at 11 am to recognize those who put BU into their wills, estate plans, or deferred gifts.

Perspective students are also invited to register for the open house on Saturday and can find the registration form on the BU website.

The Alumni Awards Banquet will be at 12 pm that will recognize alumni of community service, professional accomplishments, and personal achievements, and those recipients are Nominated by their peers.

In preparation for the football game, the Homecoming Carnival Tailgate will be in the Mitchell Stadium parking lot beginning at 4 pm

This tailgate is hosted by SALT and partnered with the Art Club, the Black Student Alliance, and the Student-Athlete Advisory Council in order to have a dunk tank, Carnival games, prizes, food, and more.

At 6 pm the BU football team will play Reinhardt University where students get in free, students form RU will be $5, and other Admissions will be $10.

A bonfire will follow the game outside of the Dome.

— Contact Kassidy Brown at [email protected]