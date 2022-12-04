BU and UT Volleyball Advance to NCAA Sweet 16

Baylor and Texas advanced to the Regional Semifinal round of the 2022 NCAA DI Women’s Volleyball Championship. This is the fourth straight season the Big 12 has sent at least two teams to the Sweet 16.

Top overall seed Texas swept Fairleigh Dickinson and Georgia to advance to an NCAA Regional for the 17thth consecutive year, the longest active streak in the country. 2022 Big 12 Player of the Year Logan Eggleston led UT with 4.50 points per set while 2022 All-Big 12 First Team Member Asjia O’Neal hit .455. The Longhorns will host No. 4 seed Marquette in the Regional Semifinal on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Gregory Gym in Austin, Texas.

Well. 4 seed Baylor swept Stephen F. Austin and took down No. 5 seed Rice in a five-set thriller to secure a fourth-straight Sweet 16 berth. 2022 Big 12 Freshman of the Year Averi Carlson had 11.50 assists per set during the first two rounds. The Bears will head to Kentucky for a Regional Semifinal Matchup with top-seeded Louisville.

The Conference joins the Big Ten as the only Leagues this year to have five or more teams in the tournament and go undefeated in the opening round (5-0). It was the Big 12’s most wins without a loss since going 6-0 in 2006.

Kansas reached the second round for back-to-back seasons before falling in a four-set match against No. 2-seed Nebraska.

Iowa State won in five sets over Florida Gulf Coast in the first round and solidified its first 20-win season since 2018. The Cyclones were defeated by No. 3-seed Florida in the second round.

TCU collected its third win all-time in the Tournament, besting No. 8-seed Washington, 3-1. The Horned Frogs snapped the Huskies’ 20 consecutive first-round match winning streak. TCU would be beaten by No. 1-seed Wisconsin in the second round.

Follow Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s social media platforms for additional coverage of Big 12 Volleyball teams throughout the postseason.

Game times and broadcast information for the NCAA Regionals will be announced at a later date.

