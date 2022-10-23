BSF Punjab Frontier wins Invitational Handball tie

Jammu, Oct 23: One of the Jammu’s Emerging side of Arun Sharma Handball Club lost to Punjab Frontier team of the BSF in well contested

Invitational match played at SD Sabha School grounds, here.

The balanced side of BSF Punjab Frontier team made it a 23-21 win against star studded side of Arun Club led by international player Sahil

Padha. Sahil contributed the highest six goals while Kannu and Vivek Dogra added four each.

The BSF skipper, Vinod Kumar lead from the front contributing eight goals and Jasbir added six. The BSF team was accompanied by coach,

Kuldeep Sharma while Arun Club team had Bachan Dogra as coach.

Hosted by Arun Sharma Sports and Social Welfare Trust, the start studded game was witnessed by Handball players of international reputation

including Akshay Khajuria (DySP), Kartar Dogra (India goal-keeper) and Gourav Sharma (India player).

The first of its kind Invitational made in the city was graced by former India player and CISF Central team coach, Arun Sharma. The visiting

top India Coach interacted with the teams amid interaction with young trainees of Handball training center of SD Sabha School.

Settled in Chandigarh and hails from district Kathua, Arun expressed happiness over revival of Handball in J&K, especially in Jammu and

Kathua districts.

Later, Trustee of Arun Sharma Sports and Social Welfare Trust and caretaker of the Handball training center of SD Sabha School,

Ashutosh Sharma thanked ex-CISF Coach for the encouragement.