BSC Volleyball is to Nationals

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – The further you go, the Harder it gets. Bismarck State swept in two-thirds of its volleyball matches this fall. Now, the Mystics are in the NJCAA National Tournament. They are one of sixteen teams left in the country, which is why BSC is in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Bismarck State Volleyball is in the middle of one of the best seasons in program history. More than 30 wins, a region and district title, and now they’re set… to make a run at nationals.

“The ultimate goal of every team is to go to this national tournament. So, to be one of the 16 teams that goes is pretty awesome,” said Kyle Kuether, BSC volleyball head coach.

It’s the second time in program history that the Mystics are on the big dance. In Kyle Kuether’s third season as head coach, the personnel this year was perfect for a postseason run.

“We have a lot of good returners. Eden, Cam, Reile, but we have a lot of good freshmen that have stepped up. I think everybody has just bought into it and it’s been such a fun season. Getting to grow, and learn from each other, and improve,” said Greta Gibson, BSC third year.

They’ve only lost three times this fall. Nearly perfect record, but a team that expects far from perfect results.

“Having the Mindset of we don’t have to be perfect, and we’re not going to be perfect. Like we’re not going to win 25-0, but we just have to play two points better than every team,” said Kuether.

“When we’re worried about kills, or blocks, or digging passes, then we start making mistakes. They’re just unforced errors. When we play fun, play loose, we’re hard to beat,” said Gibson.

The Mystics have 16 athletes on the roster. All 16 are from the Peace Garden State. There’s a sense of pride among the group representing North Dakota.

“All of us are from North Dakota. We’ve all come from either Class B or Class A North Dakota towns, so I think it’s cool to show what North Dakota is made of in a national tournament,” said Morgan Wheeler, BSC second year.

For their state, for their school, and for each other, BSC isn’t changing what they do going into a match with Cowley College.

“They’re the three seed, we’re the 14 seed, but they don’t get a point better than us because they’re the three seed. The one seed still has to win. The 16 seed still has to win. So, we just want to go out and compete. Hopefully, they are feeling pressure because that’ll make it better for us,” said Kuether.

They head for Cedar Rapids this week, with the first round getting started at 9:00 am on Thursday, November 17th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.