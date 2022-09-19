Bryson DeChambeau shaken after Bizarre gallery-rope incident

DeChambeau was caught in an unfortunate series of events during the final round of LIV Golf Chicago. LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau may hit it farther than just about anyone in professional golf and bulk like a weightlifter, but he’s still human, as he proved Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms.

After nearly holing his second shot on the par-4 14th hole (his 13th of the day) during the final round of LIV Golf’s Chicago Invitational, DeChambeau got into a bit of a tangle.

Well, this wasn’t an altercation with a member of the gallery, but rather he had trouble clearing the gallery rope left of the fairway.

Take a look at the video below:

DeChambeau’s approach shot banged the center of the flagstick on the par-4 and settled about eight feet from the hole. When he tried to get up to the green to see the result of the shot, he failed to duck his 6-foot-1 frame below the rope and took what appeared to be a direct shot to the eye.

LIV broadcaster David Feherty put the moment in words only Feherty can (get away with).

“Off with his head!” Feherty exclaimed during the slow-motion replay on the YouTube broadcast.

DeChambeau was visibly shaken, and stood around for a few moments trying to gather himself.

It wasn’t enough to deter him from draining his birdie putt, but he fell down the Leaderboard afterward with bogeys on 15 and 16.

Even after making his putt, DeChambeau still looked out of sorts, blinking his eyes multiple times as if to indicate his eye was still not right.

As of this writing, DeChambeau was one under on his round and six under for the tournament, five back of leader Cameron Smith.